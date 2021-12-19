EverRise (RISE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.29 Million

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. EverRise has a total market cap of $58.29 million and $558,860.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035963 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012922 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001749 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

