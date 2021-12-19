Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 198,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.