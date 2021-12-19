Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 450,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of EPM stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.75. 95,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,029. The company has a market cap of $159.75 million, a P/E ratio of -43.18 and a beta of 1.36. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

