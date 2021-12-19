Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Update

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,975,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after acquiring an additional 678,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $16,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 1,250,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.85. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

