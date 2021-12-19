Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after buying an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,864,000 after buying an additional 153,054 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

