ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0562 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $328,894.57 and approximately $67.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013251 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001239 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.