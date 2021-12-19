Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.39

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $25.35 million and approximately $393,011.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000836 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.21 or 0.08263485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00076519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,991.03 or 0.99689132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

