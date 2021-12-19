Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.25 on Friday. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XCUR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital downgraded Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 886,786 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 1,189.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.