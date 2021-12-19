Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ XCUR opened at $0.25 on Friday. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XCUR. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 1,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 886,786 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its stake in shares of Exicure by 1,189.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.
Exicure Company Profile
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
