ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 781.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $132.03 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $138.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,456. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

