Expanse (EXP) Reaches Market Cap of $640,153.80

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $640,153.80 and $3,908.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.