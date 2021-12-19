Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Short Interest Update

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of EXPR stock remained flat at $$2.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,311,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $195.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.73. Express has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Express will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

