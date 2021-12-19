Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.58% of Falcon Minerals worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $889,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 156,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.48 on Friday. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $386.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.84%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 387.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

