Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $661.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053102 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.87 or 0.08343111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00076570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,084.14 or 0.99934130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

