Falconswap Price Hits $0.0433 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.62 million and $26,730.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

