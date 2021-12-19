Fear NFTs Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00053069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.20 or 0.08316491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,667.71 or 0.99920523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

