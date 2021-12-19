Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.99 million and $1,606.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3,195.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

