Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,802,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,601,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FNMA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Federal National Mortgage Association has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

