FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 20.3% in November

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.60 and its 200-day moving average is $262.14. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

