Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF makes up 1.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,641,000 after buying an additional 148,709 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 83,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 54,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,049 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $131.07.

