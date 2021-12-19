Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 2,009 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.