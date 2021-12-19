Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 9,073 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

