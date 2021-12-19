Fermata Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.