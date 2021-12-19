Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 45,570 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 1.94% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of USEP stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $28.63.

