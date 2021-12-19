Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

