Fermata Advisors LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

