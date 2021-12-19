Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,602 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF comprises 1.5% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 748,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 203,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,591 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 637,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 167,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 113,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,074 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS opened at $53.23 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

