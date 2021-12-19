Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,545,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $273.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $255.23 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.