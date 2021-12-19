Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,519 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.04 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10.

