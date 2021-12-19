Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,590 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.38% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 41,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 119,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FENY stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

