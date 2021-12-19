Financial Survey: ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ViewRay and CONMED’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $57.02 million 15.66 -$107.91 million ($0.69) -7.86 CONMED $862.46 million 4.56 $9.52 million $2.00 67.21

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than ViewRay. ViewRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -159.97% -79.12% -40.27% CONMED 6.29% 12.40% 5.19%

Risk and Volatility

ViewRay has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of ViewRay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CONMED shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ViewRay and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 0 2 3 0 2.60 CONMED 0 0 4 0 3.00

ViewRay presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.93%. CONMED has a consensus price target of $163.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.45%. Given CONMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED is more favorable than ViewRay.

Summary

CONMED beats ViewRay on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

