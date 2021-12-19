Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Update

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the November 15th total of 188,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter worth about $8,271,000. TRB Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 153,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 116.7% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

FNCH traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $8.95. 511,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. Finch Therapeutics Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

