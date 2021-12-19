First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 2,369,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.48.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
