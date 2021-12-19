First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. 2,369,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.