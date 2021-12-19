First Long Island Investors LLC Buys 5,137 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,038,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $82.95 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

