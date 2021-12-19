First Long Island Investors LLC Has $21.86 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

