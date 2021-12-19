First Long Island Investors LLC Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Long Island Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24. The company has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $236.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

