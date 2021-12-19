First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Long Island Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $229.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

