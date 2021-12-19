First Long Island Investors LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

