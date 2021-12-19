First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,393. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.13.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.