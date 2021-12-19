First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.
First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,393. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
