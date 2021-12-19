First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 22.1% in November

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. 2,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $26.26.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.
