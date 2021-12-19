First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 3.0% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $23,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after purchasing an additional 290,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,926,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,775,000 after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,907,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.10 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

