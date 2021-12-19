First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,248,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 664,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,483,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,514,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,159 shares during the last quarter.

FMB opened at $57.03 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

