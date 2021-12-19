First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 661,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CIBR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. 1,105,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,796. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after buying an additional 630,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after buying an additional 483,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,229,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,489,000 after buying an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter.

