First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 944,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

RDVY opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.13. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

