First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in November

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,142,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 600,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 356.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 368,335 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 130,510 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 393,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 258,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter.

