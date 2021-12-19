First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDV opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $33.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

