Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Update

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,203,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 4,083,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

FCUUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.80 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCUUF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 232,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,604. Fission Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.37 and a quick ratio of 20.37. The company has a market cap of $420.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.74.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

