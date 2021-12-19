Fluity (FLTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $268,781.11

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fluity has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Fluity has a market cap of $268,781.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00052865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,904.02 or 0.08304244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00076340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,000.23 or 0.99974309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,151,847 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

