Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $90.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.