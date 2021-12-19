Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,142 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after purchasing an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after purchasing an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $150.19 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

