Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Essential Utilities worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of WTRG opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

